One small way to cut down on fentanyl overdoses in Colorado? Target the dealers

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said he doesn’t have all of the solutions to stop the rising number of fentanyl overdoses in Colorado, but he does have one powerful tool: trying to disrupt the supply chain.

There have been about a half dozen federal prosecutions since October 2020 against fentanyl distributors.

Bruce Holder, a 55-year-old Grand Junction man was convicted in 2021 after distributing pills that appeared to be 30 mg Oxycodone, but were spiked with fentanyl. A Fort Collins man was sentenced to 175 months in federal prison last week for distributing fentanyl.

“We have the ability to go after the people that are making and distributing these drugs that are killing our children and are killing our fellow citizens,” Finegan said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to go after the people who make this drug and the people who distribute this drug.”

Finegan spoke to reporters on Friday just a few days after five people collapsed and died in a Commerce City apartment of fentanyl overdoses. He said he recently lost a family friend to an overdose, as well — a young man who was a close childhood friend of his son’s.

“It’s so dramatic and startling when it’s somebody you know because there are all these statistics,” he said. “While every person’s death matters, there is something about knowing somebody when they grew up, knowing them as a child and then seeing their parents.”