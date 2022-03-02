After decades of study, Colorado Springs may finally get a new downtown transit center

Colorado Springs is looking at building a new downtown transit center. It would become a hub connecting different modes of transportation, ranging from buses to electric scooters.



The goal is to replace the current 1970s facility and improve operations, safety and the passenger experience. During a recent city council worksession, city staff and Norwood Development Group presented a concept that includes commercial and residential uses, along with parking and a local and intercity bus station.

A feasibility study included an informal design, with the transit center on the ground level where passengers could catch Mountain Metro Transit, Greyhound and Bustang buses, downtown shuttles, taxis, ride-hailing services and bike shares. Also, there would be a way to connect to a potential Amtrak and Front Range Rail train station. City staff said the aim is to provide ways for people to easily get into the city and to their final destination and then return home again.