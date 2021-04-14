A Connection Between The Amtrak Southwest Chief And The Proposed Front Range Rail Chugs Closer To Reality

There’s money for Amtrak in the federal infrastructure bill, and Colorado’s proposed Front Range Passenger Rail System might benefit from those funds.

A state commission is considering the viability of linking the proposed service to Amtrak's Southwest Chief, a long-distance passenger rail line that runs from Los Angeles to Chicago with stops in southeastern Colorado and northern New Mexico.

La Junta City Manager Rick Klein is on the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission. He said they’re studying the idea of a through-car, which a passenger could board anywhere along the Chief’s route and ride it all the way to Pueblo or Colorado Springs without changing trains. It's a plan that's been on the table for the better part of a decade.

For Klein, “the through-car is so important to the Front Range Rail, because it'll break us on to the front range.”