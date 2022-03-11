Russian oil ban unites Colorado’s Congress members, while high gas prices divide them

For Eastern Plains Rep. Ken Buck, the question of how to weather the Russian oil ban is pretty simple and straightforward.

“As a national security issue, we have to produce more oil,” the Republican said.

Buck voted for the ban in the House, as did almost every other lawmaker from the state.

While members of Colorado’s congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle have been quick to rally around the idea of banning Russian energy imports after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the challenge of making up the difference remains a bone of contention.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was the only member of the delegation not to support the Russian oil ban bill. She offered her own version, which would ban oil imports from Russia, Iran and Venezuela, as well as open up Alaska’s ANWR for fossil fuel development and expedite pipeline approvals, among other things. Her bill is not expected to advance.

Win McNamee/Pool via AP Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wears an outfit reading "Drill Baby Drill" as she arrives in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Buck agrees it’s a big mistake for the U.S. to be looking to countries like Venezuela or Iran to make up the difference. Instead, he thinks the government should do more to help ramp up domestic production.

“Our production is going down because we haven't been drilling on private lands in Colorado. Now, the federal government can help with leases on the Western Slope in Colorado, especially natural gas leases,” Buck said. He’d like to see the state’s natural gas sold to European allies.

Unlike Europe, the U.S. only gets about 3 percent of the oil it uses from Russia. But even most Democrats who want to see America make strides towards more renewable energy agree, in the short-term, the country will need more fossil fuels to make it up.

“I think that the … oil and gas companies in Colorado and in the United States can up their production,” said Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper.

Republicans and industry advocates, however, argue that federal policy is standing in the way of companies doing that.

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, has been critical of the Biden administration’s oil and natural gas policy, even going to court to fight it. She and others criticize the administration for issuing a temporary moratorium on lease sales on public lands and, they claim, holding up permitting. It’s a claim the Biden administration continues to dispute. Either way, she notes that domestic production is down about 1.2 million barrels of oil a day from the previous high.

If more wells are drilled, Sgamma argues, the benefits would not just be to energy consumers; “It's jobs and tax revenue to the state of Colorado,” she summed up.

She thinks production can start fairly quickly. “Not tomorrow. A well takes a few days to drill, a few days to complete.”