A plan to slow rent increases at Colorado mobile home parks lands at the Capitol

Colorado lawmakers have introduced a sweeping bill that is meant to protect residents of mobile-home parks from excessive price hikes and other disruptions.

HB22-1287 would put limits on how much landlords can increase lot rents at mobile home parks each year. If passed, it would be Colorado’s first statewide regulation of rent prices.

While the bill stiffens regulations on park owners in a variety of ways, the idea of rent stabilization is “a critical part of the policy,” said state Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a freshman Democrat co-sponsoring the bill.

Residents often own their mobile homes, but they pay rent for the ground on which they stand. They are trapped, advocates argue, because moving a mobile home can cost thousands of dollars, and there are few places to go.

As large investors buy parks and raise rents, Boesenecker said, it’s time to create new controls.

“They are really landlocked. They can't move their homes,” he said. “So, in this instance, it's a very particular solution to a very problem. So, we're committed to seeing it through.”

Under the bill, rents could only increase at the rate of inflation, or at 3 percent per year — whichever is higher.