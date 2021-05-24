The alleged shooter is also charged with the attempted murder of 11 police officers who entered the store and engaged in a firefight. Eventually, the alleged shooter was hit with a bullet in the thigh and surrendered inside the store. He recovered at a hospital and is now in custody at an undisclosed location.

The officer, Richard Steidell, who fired his weapon and hit the accused shooter has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing and is named as an attempted murder victim in court documents.

Nine people who were shopping or working in and around the store were killed, and the first responding Boulder Police officer, Eric Talley, also died inside the store.

The accused shooter, 22 year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has his second court appearance Tuesday in Boulder.

He now faces 115 criminal charges for his alleged role in the shooting. This includes allegations that he had an illegally sized magazine and an additional 46 “crimes of violence” criminal charges filed on Monday that are meant to maximize the potential sentence served.

In Alissa’s first court appearance just days after the shooting, his public defender mentioned an unspecified mental illness.

Those who died inside and outside the store on March 22 include Boulder Police Officer Talley, Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jodi Waters, 65.