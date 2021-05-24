District Attorney Adds 8 Attempted Murder Charges In Boulder Shooting Case
Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty filed eight additional attempted murder charges against the man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder grocery store on the eve of the accused shooter’s second court appearance on Tuesday.
The additional charges names eight new victims of attempted murder — people who were inside and around the King Soopers when the shooter opened fire on March 22. People were killed both in the parking lot and inside the grocery store, police say.
The charges are in addition to previously filed attempted murder victims — people who were trying to flee the store, people who were hiding inside, or in the parking lot. The newly named victims in Monday’s court filings include Casey Taylor, Hadyn Steele, Khagendra Malla, Jacqueline Keeton, Paul Johnson, Kymberly Brekhus, Mykah Huang and Tasia Beresford.
The alleged shooter is also charged with the attempted murder of 11 police officers who entered the store and engaged in a firefight. Eventually, the alleged shooter was hit with a bullet in the thigh and surrendered inside the store. He recovered at a hospital and is now in custody at an undisclosed location.
The officer, Richard Steidell, who fired his weapon and hit the accused shooter has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing and is named as an attempted murder victim in court documents.
Nine people who were shopping or working in and around the store were killed, and the first responding Boulder Police officer, Eric Talley, also died inside the store.
The accused shooter, 22 year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has his second court appearance Tuesday in Boulder.
He now faces 115 criminal charges for his alleged role in the shooting. This includes allegations that he had an illegally sized magazine and an additional 46 “crimes of violence” criminal charges filed on Monday that are meant to maximize the potential sentence served.
In Alissa’s first court appearance just days after the shooting, his public defender mentioned an unspecified mental illness.
Those who died inside and outside the store on March 22 include Boulder Police Officer Talley, Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jodi Waters, 65.
Editor’s Note: CPR News includes the name of an alleged shooter only when it is critical to the story.