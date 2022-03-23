On Pain: Colorado Matters shares stories of chronic pain, healing and searching
The quest to manage chronic pain can itself be painful, both physically and mentally. It can lead to hopelessness and, in some cases, addiction – look no further than the opioid crisis. And yet passionate scientists are delivering solutions and breakthroughs. Colorado Matters’ series “On Pain” features conversations with people whose daily lives have been shaped by pain, and with those physicians and researchers who are committed to helping them.
To share your own story, email ColoradoMatters@cpr.org or leave a voicemail at 303-871-9191 x. 4480.
One woman’s decade-long search for relief
Naomi Binkley-McDonald is 48 years old and lives in Golden. She has not only been searching for relief from chronic, often debilitating pain, but for a diagnosis as well. She writes a blog called "Pain & Purpose."
Dogs suffer chronic pain just like people; could the same type of treatment work for both?
A gene therapy that is in clinical trials used to treat arthritic dogs could have implications for their human counterparts.
Understanding the connection between physical and mental pain
Pain is physical. But it's also mental. Greg Whisler had chronic pain for years until he took part in a study at CU Boulder that involved a treatment called Pain Reprocessing Therapy.
How Richard Warner (Ryan’s dad) got on and off – and on and off – pain pills
Sr. host Ryan Warner sat down with his father who needed painkillers after accidents and major surgeries – then found himself hooked. Richard Warner shares his path to sobriety and healthy pain management.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!