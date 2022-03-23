On Pain: Colorado Matters shares stories of chronic pain, healing and searching

The quest to manage chronic pain can itself be painful, both physically and mentally. It can lead to hopelessness and, in some cases, addiction – look no further than the opioid crisis. And yet passionate scientists are delivering solutions and breakthroughs. Colorado Matters’ series “On Pain” features conversations with people whose daily lives have been shaped by pain, and with those physicians and researchers who are committed to helping them.

To share your own story, email ColoradoMatters@cpr.org or leave a voicemail at 303-871-9191 x. 4480.

One woman’s decade-long search for relief