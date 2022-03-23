Wheelchair users and pedestrians showed top transportation brass how bad Denver’s sidewalks can be
Pedestrian safety advocates walked a little over a mile of Alameda Avenue with some senior-level city and state transportation officials last week.
Colorado’s roads are increasingly dangerous for people like Mack, who lives in public housing in southwest Denver and doesn’t drive. Pedestrian deaths in Colorado have nearly doubled since 2009. Now, safety advocates like Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok, are pushing officials to put pedestrians’ needs front and center — and they are finding new ways to get their message out.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!