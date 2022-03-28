Masks may be coming off, but kids are still struggling from the pandemic. Here are some tips from a doctor to help them manage stress

The pandemic has nearly doubled the number of children dealing with behavioral issues like depression and anxiety — the result of increased stress.

A new video series released by UCHealth aims to help parents and kids better identify when stress becomes an issue. KRCC's Abigail Beckman spoke with Dr. Kathy Sigda, a licensed child clinical psychologist and one of the creators of the videos.

Interview Highlights

On why children may continue to feel pandemic-related stress even as restrictions ease:

Dr. Kathy Sigda is a child clinical psychologist with UCHealth Mountain Crest in Fort Collins.

We would like to think that we could be done with the pandemic pretty soon here and everything would go back to normal, but from a children's mental health perspective, it really is not that simple.

We have kids who've spent two years of their lives in a very different social and emotional place than what used to be our normal. Two years is a really long time in the life of a child — so, you have a child who's say eight years old, [that's a] quarter of their life.

It's a huge amount of time and their brains have adapted to this new reality where they've been living under a lot of stress and anxiety. And they often don't have much of a memory of what life was like before the pandemic, particularly our younger children.

Having to readjust and reenter a social world, it's a very positive thing. And at the same time, it's a huge stressor for children who've been living in a different kind of a normal for a long time.