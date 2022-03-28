Colorado District 1: Who’s running against long-standing incumbent Diana DeGette?

The longest-serving member of the Colorado Delegation, Democrat Diana DeGette has been representing the Denver area in Congress since 1997. She’s faced primary challenges in recent years, the last one in 2018, from more progressive candidates. DeGette beat back those challenges, as well as Republican opponents, in the general election to maintain her seat.

Redistricting didn’t change the district much. It’s still focused on Denver and leans heavily Democratic, with a +57 advantage based on the average of eight past elections. It’s the only district where the number of voters who belong to one of the major parties, in this case the Democrats, surpasses unaffiliated. It’s because of this strong lean that some challengers have argued CO-01 can and should elect someone more progressive than DeGette.

DeGette has been an ally to current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was appointed as one of the impeachment managers for former President Trump’s second impeachment and presided over the House during debate for his first impeachment.

The Democrats

Diana DeGette: A former lawyer and state lawmaker, DeGette is seeking her 14th term in Congress. She currently sits on the House Natural Resources Committee and the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, where she chairs the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee.



From this perch, she’s held hearings on everything from the pandemic to insulin pricing, vaping and ransomware attacks. She’s also co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus. Of the 15 bills DeGette has introduced thus far this Congress, many have focused on health and environmental issues. She was also able to direct millions in appropriations dollars for projects for Denver this Congress.

Neal Walia: Walia describes himself as a grassroots, progressive candidate. The son of immigrants from India, he said he’s running “to be a champion for our most vulnerable communities” and that Denver needs “a new generation of leadership.” Walia previously worked for the National Governors Association and Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Office of Community Partnerships.



The issues he has highlighted on his campaign website are a green economy, including decarbonization and canceling student debt, housing and healthcare, including Medicare for all. He is petitioning to get on the ballot.

Dom Waters: Waters withdrew from the race on March 20, after not meeting the assembly threshold to get on the ballot.

The Republicans

No Republican has announced a run yet (see the +57 Democratic advantage), but the assembly for candidates to get on the ballot for CO-1 will be April 5.

See who's running in the other Colorado Congressional district races: