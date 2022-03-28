Colorado District 5: Who’s running against Doug Lamborn in the redrawn district?

Despite this conservative record, this year the incumbent is facing his most serious challenges on his right flank. Lamborn comes into this race with some baggage — he’s being sued by a former staffer and investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

Here’s who’s running.

The Republicans

Doug Lamborn: Seeking his 9th term in office, Lambon currently sits on the Natural Resources Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, where he’s the ranking member of the Strategic Forces subcommittee. While he doesn’t introduce a lot of bills in Congress, the ones he does tend to focus on promoting traditional values, restricting abortion or cutting government spending, such as defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR.



In his reelection announcement, Lamborn said, “Coloradans deserve a leader with a proven, conservative voting record. I will never waver when it comes to putting America first.” He has qualified for the ballot through the signature process.

Andrew Heaton: A businessman, the first time candidate joined the race in February. He says he’s fighting for “Veterans, Families, and the Springs.“ He described himself as a "Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan Republican with libertarian leanings" according to Colorado Politics. Heaton jumped into the race, he said, in part because of the U.S. Space Command decision. He has submitted signatures to try to get on the ballot.

Rebecca Keltie: The Navy veteran ran for Congress in 2020 as a Unity Party candidate. This time she’s seeking office on the Republican ticket. She said she’s running because “change is long overdue in Colorado’s 5th District. Our district needs someone who will not be bullied by other politicians but will instead stand up and represent the district.”



Like Lamborn, she is anti-abortion. She also said she’s against vaccine and mask mandates, will work to strengthen border security, support congressional term limits and focus on ethics reform. She has submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Christopher Mitchell: A first-time candidate, Mitchell is an electrical engineer. His campaign website said he’s running “on a pro-America, pro-Life, pro-Family, pro-Worker, limited Government platform.” Among the things he said he will do if he reaches Congress is introduce Articles of Impeachment against President Biden, as well as hold a number of his cabinet members accountable for “overreach, corruption and incompetence,” replace Kevin McCarthy as GOP Leader, and ensure additional oversight of House members’ stock market activity. He is going through the assembly process to get on the ballot.

Dave Williams: Williams currently serves in the Colorado House of Representatives, and is the first Latino to represent House District 15. He’s one of the most conservative members of the legislature, introducing bills to limit abortion and crack down on sanctuary cities. He’s also advocated for the Colorado GOP to opt out of open primaries.



A Trump supporter, Williams has repeatedly broadcast his doubts about the 2020 election results, and was one of eight legislative Republicans who asked House leaders to form an election integrity committee. He has received endorsements from former Rep. Tom Tancredo and conservative activist Michelle Malkin. Williams is seeking a place on the ballot via the caucus and assembly process.

The Democrats

Orlondo Avion: Avion comes from a military family and graduated from UCCS with a degree in engineering. On his sparse campaign website, the first-time candidate lists democracy — including the need for ranked-choice voting — climate change, equality and education as the main issues he’s focused on. He is going through the assembly process.

Michael Colombe: Another first-time candidate, Colombe has military and government experience in his background. He worked for the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management. He also worked at the Defense Department as a Pararescue/Combat Rescue instructor.



He says he’s running so people have a more responsive congressional representative who will host regular town halls. “Regular communication is necessary to allow for more transparency and accountability.” He highlights a number of issues on his campaign website, from affordable housing and education to transportation and veterans. Colombe is also hoping to make the ballot through the assembly process.

David Torres: Torres, who is also running for office for the first time, said he’s tired of partisan politics. He is running as someone who can unite people, saying he will be a “Democrat that will cross the party lines to discover what is best for the people.” On his campaign website, Torres said he worked in health administration before going back to finish his college degree.



He is a US Air Force Reserve veteran. Among the issues he supports are a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for All, greater transparency in government spending and better benefits for the military.

