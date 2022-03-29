Listen to these 7 Ukrainian composers to discover the country’s rich cultural heritage

War takes its toll on a nation's cultural heritage and identity, as we're reminded by the tragic events in Ukraine that have sent curators scrambling to save precious art.

It’s in moments like this that music — a living art — can be a critical beacon for people as a unifying source of strength. So together we celebrate Ukrainian heritage by discovering Ukraine’s classical composers. Listen to their works as you read about the lives of several Ukrainian composers — many of whom you may not have heard of, and some of whom are still alive.

(Be sure to continue to the bottom to save a Spotify playlist featuring each composer.)

Valentin Silvestrov (1937-)

Educated in piano and composition at schools in Kyiv, Silvestrov holds a strong reputation in the contemporary classical world: leading composers Alfred Schnittke and Arvo Pärt have called him among the greatest composers of their generation. After establishing himself as one of the leaders of the “Kyiv avant-garde,” he notably broke from the experimental style of his contemporaries to instead pioneer his own tonal, post-modernist style called “metamusic.”

Silvestrov’s love for his country is felt in his work, including his “Prayer for Ukraine” and “Maidan 2014” song cycle, both written while he was speaking out against the earlier Russo-Ukrainian unrest around 2014. This choral piece, “Diptych,” is based on a poem from nationally beloved Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko called “Zapovit” (“Testament”) that professes the author’s love for his homeland.

Silvestrov recently fled Ukraine and is living in Berlin.