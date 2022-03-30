Denver home prices are growing at a ridiculous rate

Home price growth in the Denver metro area accelerated over the past year, rising 21 percent, according to new data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

“I think the re-acceleration in January might have been a result of anticipation of higher mortgage rates,” said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at S&P.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to help cool the economy, and mortgage interest rates are at about 4.5 percent, up from less than 3.5 percent just a few months ago.

The S&P index allows comparison across 20 of the largest U.S. metro areas, and Denver had the 9th fastest home price growth over the year. Since June of 2021, Denver has surpassed the national rate of price growth.

It all is due to a gross imbalance of supply and demand.

A large cohort of millennial buyers started families and entered the housing market just as the pandemic caused many others to look for larger spaces which were now also their place of work.