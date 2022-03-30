Get to know women behind Denver’s music industry

What do you do in the music industry (please expand on how and when you got started):

I’m a mastering and restoration engineer, which means I’m the final ears on a recording, putting the final technical touches on recordings that ensure that the artist’s vision is fully realized in a way that connects with their audience. I’m also bringing back to life historic recordings so they can be preserved and celebrated. I got started back in high school in Fort Collins when I first entered a recording studio and got curious about what all the knobs and buttons and faders did. I asked a zillion questions of the engineer and through that I realized that it was something that I wanted to do for a living. I found CU-Denver’s Music Industry Studies program and I was on my way.



Why does representation matter?

Representation gives us options. Women historically are grossly underrepresented in STEM fields and music is no different. Representation gives us the opportunity to pave the way for future leaders to have the ability to pursue careers that haven’t been available to them for generations. Also, breaking up the traditional gender roles within our industry allows for the possibility of creating a situation where women aren’t forced to choose between family and career. It also dismantles the belittling stereotypes that have been so pervasive around women in the studio so that we can be confident, respected and trusted in our spaces.



How can folks support women in the music industry?

Hire us. Consider pulling in those voices that you haven’t heard in order to expand your understanding and perspective of the industry. The easiest way is to simply hire us. Also, celebrating each other’s successes and making those connections that continually help us all level-up creates a stronger, more robust industry that is more poised to adapt to challenges and circumstances.



Tell us an empowering moment for you (work related or not):

I think I’m in the middle of one right now. I’m starting my own studio, after twelve years of working in someone else’s studio. The support and encouragement I’ve received so far has been overwhelming and has galvanized the vision I’ve written for this new endeavor. It’s empowering to know that I’ve been building to this for a very long time and it’s finally coming to fruition.



Is there a Colorado artist you’d like to spotlight that our listeners might enjoy?

I’m gonna give you three: Emma Rose (Big Richard, Sound of Honey) / Dzirae Gold / Sweet Virginia