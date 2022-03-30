Get to know women behind Denver’s music industry
Throughout March, Indie 102.3 has been celebrating women identifying people in music on air, both in the local music scene and around the world. You're getting a deeper dive into the familiar artists you already know and love, as well as new acts we think you need to know. Also this month, you're discovering some of the amazing women of the Colorado music scene with the Local 303.
What about the women on the other side of the mic? Who are the women making things happen behind the scene? Last year, we introduced you to four women dominating the Colorado music industry, and we wanted to share more this year.
We reached out to three local women in our music community, across different fields - Nikki Swarn, General Manager/Program Director/On-Air Personality 104.7 THE DROP; Anna Frick, Mastering and Restoration Engineer; Hayley Helmricks, Talent Buyer at The Skylark Lounge,
Read more about just a few of the amazing women in the local music scene, and check out the ridiculously fire playlist below!
Nikki Swarn, General Manager/Program Director/On-Air Personality 104.7 THE DROP
|What do you do in the music industry:
I have done a ton of things ranging from PR to artist management and from Music Director to General Manager. I got my start when one of my mentors, Trina McGuire-Collier, suggested that I call TV and radio stations for a promotions job.
Why does representation matter?
Representation always matter! We become a much better society, community and a people when we are able to come together and celebrate what makes us all unique. Fear and bias is so divisive and limiting. Having as many diverse voices at the table possible only strengthens the work that we can accomplish.
How can folks support women in the music industry?
Hire them! Listen, support, mentor, encourage them. Those support need to be not only in job offers, but in supporting our evolution and insulating us to help ensure success.
Tell us an empowering moment for you:
I think that I am just in the bright light of empowerment. My job at Rocky Mountain Public Media has been illuminating, challenging and fulfilling. It has be the love of my life.
Is there a Colorado artist you’d like to spotlight that our listeners might enjoy?
Jay Triiiple, Colorado Myrical, RA Yosef, too many to name. We love our independent artists at 104.7 THE DROP!
Follow Nikki, and 104.7 THE DROP:
Facebook: NikkiSwarn
Instagram: @NikkiSwarn @thedrop303
LinkedIn: NikkiSwarn
Anna Frick, Mastering and Restoration Engineer
|What do you do in the music industry (please expand on how and when you got started):
I’m a mastering and restoration engineer, which means I’m the final ears on a recording, putting the final technical touches on recordings that ensure that the artist’s vision is fully realized in a way that connects with their audience. I’m also bringing back to life historic recordings so they can be preserved and celebrated. I got started back in high school in Fort Collins when I first entered a recording studio and got curious about what all the knobs and buttons and faders did. I asked a zillion questions of the engineer and through that I realized that it was something that I wanted to do for a living. I found CU-Denver’s Music Industry Studies program and I was on my way.
Why does representation matter?
Representation gives us options. Women historically are grossly underrepresented in STEM fields and music is no different. Representation gives us the opportunity to pave the way for future leaders to have the ability to pursue careers that haven’t been available to them for generations. Also, breaking up the traditional gender roles within our industry allows for the possibility of creating a situation where women aren’t forced to choose between family and career. It also dismantles the belittling stereotypes that have been so pervasive around women in the studio so that we can be confident, respected and trusted in our spaces.
How can folks support women in the music industry?
Hire us. Consider pulling in those voices that you haven’t heard in order to expand your understanding and perspective of the industry. The easiest way is to simply hire us. Also, celebrating each other’s successes and making those connections that continually help us all level-up creates a stronger, more robust industry that is more poised to adapt to challenges and circumstances.
Tell us an empowering moment for you (work related or not):
I think I’m in the middle of one right now. I’m starting my own studio, after twelve years of working in someone else’s studio. The support and encouragement I’ve received so far has been overwhelming and has galvanized the vision I’ve written for this new endeavor. It’s empowering to know that I’ve been building to this for a very long time and it’s finally coming to fruition.
Is there a Colorado artist you’d like to spotlight that our listeners might enjoy?
I’m gonna give you three: Emma Rose (Big Richard, Sound of Honey) / Dzirae Gold / Sweet Virginia
Hayley Helmricks, Talent Buyer, Skylark Lounge
|What do you do in the music industry (please expand on how and when you got started):
I am the talent buyer for the newly reopened Skylark Lounge which has been open for just about 3 months now. We have a great music venue upstairs (nicknamed Bobcat Club) and have weekly comedy, karaoke and vinyl DJs downstairs. I have been playing music in and around Denver for 20 (!!) years and now I find myself on the other side of things: curating shows, organizing programs and acting as an artist liaison and advocate.
Why does representation matter?
Representation matters because reality is varied and diverse and that needs to be reflected in all spaces. I am still learning how valuable my perspective is and I think seeing women in positions of power and influence does wonders for those coming up in any industry.
How can folks support women in the music industry?
Pay them! The expectation that anyone works for free or for "exposure" needs to end. We can not say that our community/city/state is pro-artist when artists can not thrive for lack of financial support.
Tell us an empowering moment for you:
In my experience, little else is more empowering than being on stage and captivating a loud, raucous crowd! That said, the behind the scenes moments can come close when you confidently and successfully negotiate for yourself, complete another DIY album cycle or host a great show. Small victories add up.
Is there a Colorado artist you’d like to spotlight that our listeners might enjoy?
We recently hosted Body at the Skylark and they were so rad! I'm also a big fan of Pale Sun. And I still listen to my Land Lines vinyl all the time.
