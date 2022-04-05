Baristas in Superior begin voting in state’s first Starbucks union election

When Len Harris got a part-time job at Starbucks in 2016, she mainly saw it as a way to supplement her income.

Harris worked full-time as a receptionist at a veterinarian’s office in Superior at the time, but she quickly realized she liked the fast-paced environment and her co-workers at the coffee shop, who were mostly high school students and people in their mid-20’s. In 2020, she quit her receptionist job to take on closer to 40-hours a week as a shift supervisor, overseeing a team of baristas.

The gig worked out great until last fall, when she and other employees started to see their hours dwindle, Harris said. Some weeks they’d get assigned just around 20 hours of work.

Harris, 30, asked for an explanation from her supervisors, but never got a solid reason. For a company that reported record profits last year, thinning out staff didn’t make sense to her.

“If I didn’t pick up a shift, I would’ve only worked 7 hours last week,” Harris said. “One of the things we’re hearing is that [Starbucks] can’t afford the labor, but [the company is] seeing exponential profits, so that doesn’t make sense to me.”

The inconsistency in scheduling was one of the motivators that pushed Harris to petition for a union election last December.

After clearing a review process with the National Labor Relations Board, workers at the Superior shop on Rock Creek Circle began voting by ballot Tuesday.

The election will last several weeks. If successful, the Superior workers would have the first unionized Starbucks store in Colorado.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Len Harris, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Rock Creek Circle in Superior, is leading unionization efforts at a Starbucks in Superior shown here, Monday, April 4, 2022.

The group’s efforts come on the heels of about 11 other stores across the country, which have voted to join Workers United, a barista-led chapter affiliated with the massive Service Employees International Union. Starbucks, the largest coffee shop chain in the world, has remained staunchly against organizing efforts since baristas in Buffalo, New York became the country’s first to unionize last year.

Election petitions have been filed at hundreds of other stores, including at least five other locations across Colorado. The group includes three shops in Denver and two in Colorado Springs, which are still waiting on election dates.

A Starbucks spokeswoman declined an interview with CPR News ahead of the Superior election, but she said barista schedules are determined by customer demand, which ebbs and flows seasonally. The spokeswoman shared a general position statement on unionization efforts.

“From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners without a union between us and that conviction has not changed,” the company said.

She pointed to the company's benefits package and a $1 billion dollar investment in wage increases, which is projected to bring the average barista pay up to $17 an hour this year, as evidence of their commitment to employees. Howard Shutlz, the company’s returning CEO, also promised this week to invest more in the company’s people and stores in the coming years.

Despite that, Colorado workers say wages haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living. On top of better pay and more consistent scheduling, they’re looking for more realistic customer quotas, which have gotten harder to fill as the company has diversified its food and beverage offerings, Harris said.

“What once was a black coffee and a bagel is now three breakfast sandwiches and three specialized customized lattes,” Harris said. “The demand has become far too much for us to handle adequately.”