Manitou Springs implements changes to its paid parking
Changes are coming to the parking system in Manitou Springs starting next month. City Council approved the changes this week.
The new parking system will include three different programs.
- The first aims to encourage visitors to park further from downtown by making it cheaper, depending on the season. For example, parking for one to three hours downtown in the summer will be $2.00 an hour. In the winter, the same spot for the same duration will be $1.50 an hour. Outside of downtown, rates are consistent year-round, ranging from $1.50 an hour for up to three hours, to $10.00 an hour for more than eight hours.
- The second program distributes free parking credits for residents. One credit gets one hour of parking downtown or at local parks, and each resident will get 50 credits annually. Information on obtaining credits will be provided on the city's website.
- The last program creates a pass for regular visitors to Manitou Springs that includes discounted parking rates, purchased in 10-hour increments. Information on applying for a pass will also be on the city's website.
In a statement, Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said he understands the changes aren't necessarily easy.
"But, implementing phased solutions to our congestion problems is necessary to enhance the quality of life for those who live in Manitou Springs and the user experience for those who frequent our town," he said.
The changes go into effect May 15.
