Polis pushing to send $400 TABOR refund checks earlier

Governor Jared Polis wants to change how quickly — and in what amounts — Coloradans receive their upcoming TABOR tax refunds.

He’s backing a bill to send taxpayers rebates — $400 for individuals or $800 for couples — this summer, instead of next spring.

To be eligible for the earlier payout, people must file their 2021 state taxes before the end of May.

Colorado currently uses a sliding scale that refunds more money to higher-income earners. Under the new bill, it would be a flat rate. The result is that people in the lowest income bracket — those making under $47,000 a year — would get an extra $124, while everyone in higher brackets would see a reduction in their expected refund from this pot of money.

Under the old system, the highest-earning taxpayers could have gotten up to $871 for single filers, depending on how much income they reported.

Plan for early distribution of $1.46 billion of Tax Year 2022 sales-tax refunds

Figures shown are for single-filers. Joint filers would receive double.

Tier Current Law New Proposal $0k to $47k $276 $400 $47k to $94k $382 $400 $94k to $149k $446 $400 $149k to $207k $489 $400 $207k to $263k $510 $400 $263k+ $871 $400 Average refund per taxpayer $400 $400

The bill, which lawmakers expect to introduce shortly, only affects the current TABOR refund, not payouts in future years.