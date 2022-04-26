Interview: CU’s Todd Saliman on the cost of higher education and diversity on campus

Todd Saliman is on the precipice of ascending to the presidency of the University of Colorado, the state’s flagship higher education system of four campuses and over 67,000 students.

Saliman, who has been serving as the system’s interim president since last year, was unanimously nominated as the sole finalist of the open presidency. For the past week, he has embarked on a tour of all CU campuses, hearing feedback from supporters and critics alike.

His nomination comes at a time when higher education in Colorado, and the nation, is at a crossroads. As colleges come out of the isolation stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempt to entice students back to classrooms, tuition and cost of living expenses continue to rise, making degrees even harder to obtain.

At the same time, the CU community is looking for a leader to make progress in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The previous president, Mark Kennedy, was censured by various groups for “failure of leadership” on DEI issues, and left his post shortly after.

Saliman, if officially confirmed as CU’s president by the Regents at their upcoming Wednesday meeting, will have to address these issues and more on one of the tightest budgets in higher education. Although the state legislature has been steadily increasing funding for its public universities, Colorado still ranks close to the bottom in terms of state funding for higher education.

Saliman joined Colorado Matters as one of his final stops before the Regents convened to make a final decision on his candidacy.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Ryan Warner: Todd, thank you for being with us.

Todd: Well, thank you for having me.

Warner: The CU system hasn't had an academic in charge since about 2005, when historian and economist Elizabeth Hoffman was in the role. Is that notable to you or incidental to the role, seeing as you are not coming at this as an academic?

Saliman: I think it points out kind of what the job is and isn't. [A university president is] not a chancellor. Their job is to talk about the university, promote the university, advocate for the university, to manage the university's finances with their team and to be a spokesperson for CU and for higher education in Colorado.

Warner: You don't think the role of president is fundamentally an academic role? It sounds more like a business role.

Saliman: It is not fundamentally an academic role. That's a role that resides on the campuses: our faculty are in charge of the curriculum, and the chancellors and provosts oversee those faculty. My job is to support them so that they can be successful.

Warner: Fundraiser — do you think that's a big part of the job?

Saliman: That is a big part of the job and I work with the donors closely, but I coordinate closely with the campuses as well.

Warner: When you took the job as interim president, you said you had no intention to apply for the permanent job. Yet here you are as the sole finalist from a pool of some 40 candidates. What or who changed your mind?

Saliman: Well, I said I wasn't going to apply but when I started doing the work, I saw that I could do this very well and I could move the university forward. So I threw my hat in the ring and I went through the same process as everyone else, and I am very grateful to the regents that I have emerged to this point in the process.

Warner: There are critics who say you're not qualified to lead on diversity, equity and inclusion. The previous president Mark Kennedy was censured by several groups, including the board of faculty assembly for what they saw as his failure of leadership in this arena. Can you point to something in your professional history that demonstrates you can lead on the diversity, equity and inclusion front?

Saliman: You bet. Just recently, we initiated an effort to put additional resources into this priority on the campuses. We have a strategic plan that I helped create along with our business school dean from CU Boulder, Sharon Matusik, and that strategic plan has goals in it and metrics in it for diversity, equity and inclusion.