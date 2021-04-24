After A Pandemic Year Filled With Uncertainty, Lawmakers Set To Raise Colorado Higher Ed Funding

When Colorado started to feel the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, public colleges and universities were one of the first on the chopping block to reduce the state’s anticipated revenue shortfall.

A year later, their budgets have been restored to pre-pandemic levels, and then some. Joint Budget Committee Vice Chair state Rep. Julie McCluskie said higher education institutions are getting a total funding increase of $100 million.

“I'm really proud of the fact that through a lot of discussion and collaboration with our institutions, we were able to bring forward this increase for them this year,” she said.

A big focus on improving equity

Several restorations to the budget aim to close the equity gap that persists in higher education. This year’s “Long Bill”, set to be approved Saturday, includes funding for a statewide officer that oversees educational equity. Angie Paccione, who leads Colorado’s Department of Higher Education, said her office has been trying to obtain funding for this position for two years.

The Chief Educational Equity Officer would assist in the department’s goal to have 66 percent of Coloradans attain a postsecondary degree by 2025. While the position wouldn’t focus on minority populations, Paccione said they will be an inherent focal point since people of color in Colorado are disproportionately less likely to hold a degree than a white resident.

“We're strictly focused on equity, which is success. And that means credential completion,” Paccione said. “So we are going to assist all of the institutions on making sure that the students of color that enroll also graduate. It's not enough to just enroll a diverse student population.”

Earlier this year, higher education leaders signed their yearly unified letter to lawmakers with a funding request. This year, Metropolitan State University Denver’s logo wasn’t attached to the letterhead.

Instead, MSU’s president Janine Davidson made a separate request. She asked for $50 million over five years, which would be used to help underrepresented students earn their degrees. This year, with an additional $8.5 million budgeted for MSU, she said they got pretty close.

“The underrepresented minorities and the low-income and the first-generation students have traditionally gotten less money per student from the state for whatever reason,” Davidson said. “For the legislators in the long bill to explicitly say that they're going to try to correct that and begin to make efforts to correct that was a big win for those students.”