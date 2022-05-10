Flavor ban bill dies in Senate committee as session scrambles to wrap up

A bill banning flavored tobacco products failed to make it past key Democratic state senators Tuesday.

Members of the Senate appropriations committee voted down the bipartisan proposal, HB22-1064, on a 5-2 vote. Three Republicans were joined by Democratic state Sens. Robert Rodriguez and Rachel Zenzinger in voting no.

The bill had been heavily lobbied and one of the session's most high-profile and closely watched bills. But Gov. Jared Polis said he opposed it and said the issue should be handled at the local level.

Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Democrat from Northglenn, said he hoped the measure would help prevent young people from getting hooked on flavored vaping products.

“We've already seen a whole generation become addicted and (the bill) was going to do something about that and was going to make sure that we took a stand here in Colorado and that we put the health of our kids first,” said Mullica, one of four sponsors. “It's a little disappointing not seeing it get passed.”

Senate President Steve Fenberg signaled the demise of the bill with reporters earlier in the day. The Senate’s top Democrat said he didn't think there was time left in the calendar given everything else lawmakers had to finish.