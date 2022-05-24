‘Fish, birds and kids’: Waterfront activities for Monument and Fountain Creeks in Colorado Springs proposed to city council

A group of community stakeholders wants to revitalize a seven-mile stretch of Monument and Fountain Creeks in Colorado Springs with spots for tubing and kayaking, as well as waterfronts and opportunities for neighborhood development.

The vision presented to city council on Monday has five different segments, including a potential revamp of the north side of Monument Valley Park and the addition of a beach for water recreation near America the Beautiful Park.

The COS Creek Plan starts at the Popcycle Bridge, located at Monument Valley Park near Beacon Street and Van Buren Street. It extends south to the confluence of Fountain Creek and Shooks Run Creek, just southeast of Dorchester Park.

Courtesy of COS Creek Plan The COS Creek Plan depicts this portion of the project as a destination for leisure activities and ceremonies for Colorado College along the creek. "As the primary entry to the Colorado College campus and Old North End, this area should celebrate the educational and historical heart of Colorado Springs."

Chris Lieberwith N.E.S., the company that produced the renderings, characterized the seven-mile stretch as a symbolic part of the Fountain Creek Watershed. The project's success, he said, would be measured by three things.

"Fish, birds and kids," he said, describing who and what they hope to attract to the area. "In many ways, we think that's what success could mean on a very tangible level."

On the project's website, the group cited periodic water sampling by Colorado Springs Utilities and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as proof the streams are safe for recreation and for supporting fish and wildlife. The site also addresses the amount of water available.

"Fountain and Monument creeks have adequate flows to support a variety of recreation activities including, but not limited to, float tubing, beginner kayaking, informal water play and fishing. The amount of water varies throughout the year, providing additional seasonal recreation opportunities," the page reads.

Courtesy of COS Creek Plan The COS Creek Plan sees new opportunities on the north end of Monument Valley Park including reclaimed land for development and restored natural corridor for active and passive recreation. "The design explores opportunities for multipurpose infrastructure that benefits the Creek ecosystem, storm water, and community."

Other goals for the project include restoring the natural function of the creeks, creating a signature place for water play and being a catalyst for reinvestment and economic vitality.

Lieber said the recommendations would be an "integrated approach" to projects already taking place in the city. That includes a recent look into the construction of a platform for passenger rail and proposed updates to the Shooks Run Trail system.

"This is a plan that's an 'and' plan. It's not an 'or'," he said. "Communities that have done this well have said 'we're going to blend all of these things together into this narrow corridor to create a dynamic, vibrant, amazing space that works on all levels.'"