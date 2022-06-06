Victim IDs released in coal slide at Pueblo power plant

The men worked for Utah-based Savage, a contractor for Xcel Energy that operates the plant's coal yard. Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station’s coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado’s largest.

Rescuers found the bodies of the two men buried beneath about 60 feet of coal after a day-long search. The men had been standing about 30 feet up a slope of the pile when the slide occurred, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Xcel is working with Savage, local and federal authorities to determine the cause of the accident.