Rescue underway for two workers trapped in a coal pile at Pueblo power station

Rescue crews are working to free two workers trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, authorities and company officials said.

Erik Duran with the Pueblo Fire Department said crews were called to the site around 8:30 a.m. and are still working to locate and free the two workers. Their condition is unknown. The workers are employed by Savage Services, according to company spokesperson Jeff Hymas. Savage manages the coal-handling operation at the plant, which is operated by Xcel Energy.

The coal pile is approximately 80 feet tall; it’s unclear how much it weighs. Representatives for Xcel Energy did not immediately return requests for more information.

"We are continuing to view this as a rescue operation until we are certain otherwise," Duran said.

Fire crews arrived 10 minutes after the call, according to Duran. Workers used shovels to try to reach the victims, but emergency workers are now using excavation equipment for the rescue operation.

"The dangers of this particular type of operation is the fact that there is a lot of material uphill that continues to fill into some of the excavated areas without proper bracing," Duran said.

Other Xcel Energy employees are assisting with the rescue effort, Duran said. Emergency medical workers and helicopters are also on the scene. Duran said there has been no communication between the trapped individuals and the rescue teams.