No communion for Catholic state lawmakers who voted for abortion bill, Colorado bishops say

Colorado’s Catholic Bishops have asked Catholic lawmakers who recently voted to codify abortion into state law to voluntarily refrain from receiving communion during Mass.

In an open letter released earlier this week, the Colorado Catholic Conference expressed disappointment in those state lawmakers who voted for the HB22-1279 — the Reproductive Health Equity Act, known as RHEA. It gives an individual the right to have an abortion at any point during a pregnancy and doesn’t allow local governments to ban the procedure.

“Voting for RHEA was participating in a gravely sinful action because it facilitates the killing of innocent unborn babies,” the letter states. “Those Catholic politicians who have done so have very likely placed themselves outside of the communion of the Church.”

The letter was signed by the state's four bishops, Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver, Bishop Stephen J. Berg of Pueblo, Bishop Jorge H. Rodriguez of Denver, and Bishop James R. Golka of Colorado Springs. The letter argues the new law would make the state a “safe haven” for abortions.

Democratic Rep. Meg Froelich of Englewood co-sponsored the bill with House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo and Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat. Froelich said she was sad for her Catholic colleagues.

“I would be sad if I couldn't practice my religion because my pastor was making decisions about what I had done at work and what I hadn't done at work,” said Rep. Froelich, who attends a Congregationalist Church. “And of course, I'm a woman of faith. So I understand how important these practices are.”

Froelich suggested the Catholic Church should also hold other issues to similar standards, such as the death penalty, immigration rights and child poverty.

Sen. Gonzales, who grew up in a Catholic household but no longer practices the religion, pointed to the same inconsistencies. She said she had never received a letter like this as a state lawmaker before.

“I find myself quite frustrated with the Church,” she said.

“When it comes to trusting Colorado pregnant individuals to make our own decisions about how and when to begin a family, that somehow I should not trust myself or my family or my doctor but instead support a set of bishops who are out of line with both their parishioners and the Pope at this point.”