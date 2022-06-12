Tornado spotted near Denver airport. Severe weather warnings around NE Colorado
A landspout was spotted northeast of Denver International Airport Sunday afternoon. Adams County and Denver County were both under a tornado warning briefly. There was no reported damage or injuries.
Severe weather warnings continue in northeast Colorado Sunday.
