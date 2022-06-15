Study finds elevated levels of PFAS chemicals in blood of Security-Widefield residents

People living in and around Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs have high levels of certain types of PFAS in their blood. That's the result of a study into the chemicals by the CDC, launched in 2019. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and are considered "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment. Remember teflon?

The new report by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessed exposure to the chemicals using blood and urine samples from residents, comparing it to national levels. The findings included elevated levels of two types of PFAS - perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) - at 6.8 and 1.2 times the national levels, respectively. Other PFAS were not higher than the national average or were detected too infrequently to compare to national averages, according to the report.

The report blames the levels on past exposure from drinking water, before local districts began treating the water in 2017. That's when the Widefield Water and Sanitation District began treating contaminated wells. The Security Water District currently uses uncontaminated surface water sources.

The EPA says public drinking water in the area "currently meets or is below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2016 health advisory (HA)." The agency does not recommend community members use alternative sources of water.

Nearly 350 people participated in the study, including 28 children. The Security-Widefield site was one of several involved in the nationwide study, some of which are ongoing.