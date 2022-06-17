Instead, much of his adult life has been focused on business. O’Dea attended Colorado State University but eventually dropped out to instead focus full-time on a construction company he started while a student. 34 years later, that company, Concrete Express, now employs about 300 people. It’s headquartered in Mile High Station, an event venue O’Dea owns near Empower Field.

It was the construction industry that eventually drew O’Dea to politics.

“The first time I was really involved — I went to a legislative meeting for the Colorado Contractors Association back in about 1996,” the first time candidate recalled. “So I started getting into, how’s this going to affect my business? It was a very good learning experience.”

It’s this business perspective that O’Dea — who is pitching himself to voters as a political outsider — said he wants to bring to what he described as a “broken” Washington, D.C.

“They’re not addressing the needs of working Americans. And, if they are, they’re pretty slow to react,” O’Dea said. “I love this country and we need representation that can say ‘enough is enough.’ And that’s what they’re getting when they elect me.”

If elected, O’Dea would be the first person Colorado has sent to the Senate without any prior government or legislative experience since Eugene Milliken in the 1940s. (Bennet had not held any previous elected office when he was appointed in 2010, but worked as Superintendent of Denver Public Schools and served as chief of staff for two years to then-Mayor John Hickenlooper.)

Social issues vs. kitchen table concerns

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea speaks to former Arapahoe County D.A. George Brauchler at a Western Conservative Summit forum on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Politically, O’Dea has focused his campaign on kitchen table issues: inflation, rising gas prices and crime.

And he’s trying to make the case that, as Senator, his business background and his working class roots would help him get things done on those problems.

“I can tell you that nothing gets done unless two parties can come to an agreement,” said O’Dea. “And so I'll take those skills, and I'm gonna use them in Washington to convince people that ‘here, I've got some ideas on how we do this.’ I'll listen. I'm a very good listener. You need to be respectful as well.”

While a willingness to compromise might be high on the list of traits some general election voters are seeking, “fighter” tends to be a more popular adjective with many Republican primary voters, especially when it comes to more divisive issues, such as the validity of the 2020 presidential election and abortion.

In his campaign, O’Dea has tried to walk a fine line, attempting to not alienate base voters, while still holding positions that could help him appeal to the wider electorate.

At a candidate forum earlier this year, O’Dea told the audience he does not believe the election was stolen and “Joe Biden’s our president. He’s a lousy president.” He said instead of focusing on 2020, the GOP needs to “stay to the issues.”

With the Supreme Court apparently poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long held goal of conservatives, O’Dea holds a less stringent position on abortion than many GOP candidates. He’s said it should be legal early in pregnancy and would also allow it for certain medical emergencies. It’s an acknowledgement that Colorado voters have supported abortion access on the ballot and at the statehouse for several years.

O’Dea said not everyone will agree on every issue. “I know my position on abortion isn’t the same as your’s,” he told an audience at the Western Conservative Summit, “but we share the common goal. I support an end to elective late term abortion nationally, an end to taxpayer funded abortion nationally, a parental notification requirement nationally.”