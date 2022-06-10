O’Dea campaign to file a complaint over shadowy ad touting his rival for Senate seat

The message also highlights that O’Dea’s opponent, Hanks, won top billing at the state GOP assembly (O’Dea petitioned onto the ballot) and describes Hanks as a defender of the second amendment and “protector of the unborn.”

O’Dea’s campaign is not disputing the accuracy of the ad, just that the funder is not identified.

When CPR News asked Hanks whether the mailer was sent by his campaign or anyone affiliated with it he texted, “it did not come from our campaign.”

It’s widely believed that Bennet would face a more competitive race this fall against O’Dea, a businessman and first-time candidate who has focused on pocketbook issues during his campaign.

Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6th pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C., has made false claims about election integrity a centerpiece of his time at the statehouse.

And now at least two Democratic-aligned groups are getting involved in Colorado’s Republican primary.

ProgressNow Colorado launched a “No Way O’Dea” campaign on Wednesday. That event came on the same day a different organization, Democratic Colorado, started running a nearly $ 1 million statewide television ad focused on Hanks’ conservative credentials. The O’Dea mail piece arrived in mailboxes that same day.

In a written statement, Zack Roday, the O’Dea for Senate Campaign Manager said the campaign is planning a massive strategy to “hold these people accountable.” He said the mailers are an effort to illegally hide Democratic donors.

“Coloradans have a legal right to know which organizations and donors are behind this desperate effort to interfere in the Republican primary for Senate.”

The mailer also tries to highlight Hanks’ uncompromising abortion stance. He has said he believes life begins at conception and opposes abortion without exceptions, including for the life of the mother. O’Dea has said he supports allowing the procedure early in pregnancy and later in pregnancy for medical necessity or in the case of rape or incest.

The ads and Democratic spending will deliver a much-needed influx of money and publicity for Hanks who is the financial underdog. According to FEC filings, Hanks has $57,000 to spend, while O’Dea has $1.4 million.