Black Forest Section 16 is about to get more expensive. Here’s why.

The price for El Paso County to keep the popular park north of Colorado Springs is set to rise by more than 4,700 percent next year. The State Land Board leases the property to El Paso County, which currently pays just $452 a year for the 91-acre open space. The current 25-year lease expires in December, and the new price is set to jump to $21,825 per year.

In the letter sent to the county Wednesday, the state said it has an established guideline mandating that public open spaces cannot be leased for less than 5 percent of their fair market value. According to the agency, the new price of the Black Forest lease is approximately 2.5% of market value – half the board’s minimum rate.