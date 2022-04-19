Pikes Peak will require visitors to reserve a parking space starting this May
People visiting the summit of Pikes Peak will soon have to use a timed-entry reservation system to reserve a parking spot at the new visitor center.
The system will launch in two phases. Starting May 1, visitors will be able to reserve a parking spot if they want, but time slots won’t be required until May 27. Reservations will be mandatory through September 30.
The city of Colorado Springs said the new system would create a “more enjoyable and hassle-free” experience by “ensuring there will be space for [visitors] to park.”
There are still other ways to visit America’s Mountain without driving, though. The historic cog railroad was recently renovated and began taking passengers up to the new $65 million visitor center last summer.
Timed entry systems have become more common at Colorado’s outdoor attractions since the pandemic began pushing people outside. Rocky Mountain National Park has required visitors to purchase permits to enter at certain times since 2020. Eldorado Canyon State Park officials may implement a similar reservation system, citing increased and unsustainable traffic to and through the park.
