Pikes Peak will require visitors to reserve a parking space starting this May

By Paolo Zialcita
April 19, 2022
Pikes Peak is seen looking south from South Catamount Reservoir off the Pikes Peak Highway in fall of 2016.Pikes Peak is seen looking south from South Catamount Reservoir off the Pikes Peak Highway in fall of 2016.Andy Schlosberg, Colorado State Forest Service
Pikes Peak is seen looking south from South Catamount Reservoir off the Pikes Peak Highway in fall of 2016.

People visiting the summit of Pikes Peak will soon have to use a timed-entry reservation system to reserve a parking spot at the new visitor center. 

The system will launch in two phases. Starting May 1, visitors will be able to reserve a parking spot if they want, but time slots won’t be required until May 27. Reservations will be mandatory through September 30. 

The city of Colorado Springs said the new system would create a “more enjoyable and hassle-free” experience by “ensuring there will be space for [visitors] to park.”

Managing crowded Colorado parks raises questions about access and equity

There are still other ways to visit America’s Mountain without driving, though. The historic cog railroad was recently renovated and began taking passengers up to the new $65 million visitor center last summer. 

Timed entry systems have become more common at Colorado’s outdoor attractions since the pandemic began pushing people outside. Rocky Mountain National Park has required visitors to purchase permits to enter at certain times since 2020. Eldorado Canyon State Park officials may implement a similar reservation system, citing increased and unsustainable traffic to and through the park. 

You care.

You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up.  The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!

Latest Stories