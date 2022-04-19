Pikes Peak will require visitors to reserve a parking space starting this May

People visiting the summit of Pikes Peak will soon have to use a timed-entry reservation system to reserve a parking spot at the new visitor center.

The system will launch in two phases. Starting May 1, visitors will be able to reserve a parking spot if they want, but time slots won’t be required until May 27. Reservations will be mandatory through September 30.

The city of Colorado Springs said the new system would create a “more enjoyable and hassle-free” experience by “ensuring there will be space for [visitors] to park.”