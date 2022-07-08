Colorado Springs man faces charges for involvement in January 6th riot

A Colorado Springs man who worked as a pastor is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Tyler Ethridge's charges include one count of felony civil disorder and five misdemeanor-related offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Ethridge helped remove a fence and illegally entered the U.S. Capitol building with rioters. Ethridge climbed a media scaffolding and encouraged the crowd to keep moving, according to prosecutors. He filmed videos and posted them on social media during the riot.

Authorities say Ethridge remained active on social media after January 6th. He wrote in a post dated September 24, 2021, “Don’t be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”

Ethridge was a pastor at Christ-Centered Church of Tampa. Following the attack, the church announced on Facebook that Ethridge no longer worked there.

Ethridge was arrested in Denver Thursday and appeared in court on Friday. At least 14 Coloradans have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6th riot.