Colorado man who was formerly an Oath Keepers member shared his experience with the extremist group with Jan. 6 Committee

The Oath Keepers is led by Steward Rhodes, who is currently awaiting trial in Washington D.C. on a seditious conspiracy charge.

Van Tatenhove recalled speaking with Rhodes about the Insurrection Act long before 2020, something Rhodes was pushing the president to invoke. The Coloradan said it gave Rhodes, who saw himself as a paramilitary leader, “a sense of legitimacy.”

“The fact that the president was communicating, whether directly or indirectly messaging, you know, kind of gave [Rhodes] the nod,” he said. “And all I can do is thank God that things did not go any worse that day.”

Van Tatenhove severed his ties with the group in 2016. He said he decided to leave after hearing some Oath Keepers talk about how the Holocaust was not real. He was introduced in the hearing as an independent journalist and artist.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who, along with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, led the committee hearing, said the Department of Justice indicated it has evidence that the Oath Keepers brought firearms and explosives to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6.

“The committee’s also learned that Stewart Rhodes stopped to buy weapons on his way to Washington and shipped roughly $7,000 worth of tactical gear to a January 6th rally planner in Virginia before the attack,” Raskin said.

Van Tatenhove ended his testimony saying he worried about the next presidential election cycle.

“Because who knows what that might bring if a president that's willing to try to instill and encourage, [and] whip up a civil war amongst his followers using lies and deceit and snake oil…what else is he gonna do if he gets elected again? All bets are off at that point.”

The other witness at the hearing was Stephen Ayres of Ohio, a former Trump supporter, who said he believed at the time the election was stolen and marched to the Capitol because Trump asked him to. Ayres entered the Capitol that day on January 6. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

He said he no longer believes the election was stolen in part because of all the failed lawsuits.