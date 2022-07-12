WATCH: Day seven of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings

The seventh day of the House committee hearing will begin on Tuesday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. MT.

The House Jan. 6 panel says it's calling another hearing on Tuesday which will look at the way the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol came together and what roles extremist groups played in the insurrection.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California told CNN that the focus of Tuesday's hearing would be "connections between the Trump administration and militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys." Colorado resident and former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove is expected to testify on Tuesday, according to Fox31.

The hearing comes two weeks after a June 28 session presented "recently obtained evidence" from witness Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been going public with its findings in a series of hearings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

The ongoing series of hearings began with a prime-time opener June 9. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.