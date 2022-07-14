Boulder is proposing a new climate tax that shifts more of the cost to local businesses

The city of Boulder is considering a new tax that could raise up to $8 million for climate resiliency projects, putting greater responsibility on local businesses and the city’s largest emitters of harmful greenhouse gasses.

The tax would replace two similar taxes collected through utility bills, including one that was first adopted in 2006 and is set to expire next year. If the Boulder City Council approves the measure next month, the proposal would then go to voters as a ballot question in November.

The existing taxes — the Climate Action Plan Tax and the Utility Occupation Tax — have been renewed multiple times by voters, said Jonathan Koehn, the acting director for Boulder’s Climate Initiatives Department.

A new and revised tax would collect revenue for projects that would help the city address present-day challenges posed by a warming climate, Koehn said. That includes improving the city’s protection against wildfires like the Marshall fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County in December 2021.

“It's clear that both the original climate action measures and the funding strategies that we put in place to work on climate change are now insufficient to address the scale and accelerating intensity of climate change that we have to face,” Koehn said.