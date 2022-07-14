El Paso and Pueblo County school districts receive over $1 million to improve emergency communications

Widefield School District 3 in El Paso County and Pueblo County School District 70 are among seven school districts and educational agencies statewide that are sharing over $4.8 million to help improve emergency communication systems. The Widefield and Pueblo County districts each received over $1 million.

In both districts, the funds will help pay for the installation of new equipment and update infrastructure that better connects schools with first responders and emergency personnel by providing a designated communication network.

Aaron Hoffman manages secondary student services at Widefield School District 3. He said the funding will provide the district with a level of response that they have never been able to have before.

“No real learning really occurs without a safe and secure environment for our students and for our staff,” he said. “It was time for us to just enhance and provide that additional layer of support for our schools and for our students.”

Pueblo County School District 70 public information officer Lynnette Bonfiglio said they'll update equipment.

“We always want to reduce that response time and be responsive instead of reactive,” she said.