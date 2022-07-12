Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approves new emergency evacuation ordinance despite concerns from residents

This story will be updated.



Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance covering emergency evacuation procedures and plans. The new ordinance requires, among other things, a plan that covers any kind of hazard or incident, with predetermined evacuation zones that take into account terrain, roads and neighborhoods.

Council voted unanimously during their regular meeting on Tuesday to approve the ordinance despite receiving hundreds of emails saying the update was inadequate.



Most of the emails were form letters asking council to reject the update because it does not require evacuation modeling and exit route planning that would apply to existing infrastructure and new developments. They said regular modeling studies would expose problems and allow residents to look up evacuation routes and times.



Emergency officials said modeling for evacuation times can't account for all potential variables.



With the vote, council said they'll revisit residents' concerns.

The ordinance requires a second reading and vote to be finalized.