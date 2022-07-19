Larimer County flash flood victims identified

The woman and young girl who died in the Crystal Mountain flash flood last week were identified late Monday.

Lisa Schilling, 36, and Liliana Arguello, 12, both of Littleton, died of asphyxia due to drowning, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. The death was ruled accidental.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a camping trailer that had washed away in the Buckhorn area, west of Fort Collins on Friday. Schilling and Arguello were pronounced dead later that evening.

The flash floods had washed out Buckhorn Road near mile marker 25 on County Road 27. Private bridges and culverts were also washed out. A cabin was destroyed, but the occupants were reported safe. No other deaths, injuries, or missing persons from the flooding were reported.