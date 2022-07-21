Colorado Army Reserve vet pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot

Logan Grover, a resident of Erie, Colorado, has accepted a plea deal for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S Capitol.

As part of the agreement, his charges will be reduced to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing the Capitol. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

Grover, a ten-year Army Reserve veteran, originally faced four charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. They included entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Law enforcement was alerted to Grover’s participation in the insurrection through a series of social media posts he made.

Grover was arrested on April 28, 2020, and was released pending resolution of the charges. Sentencing is scheduled for December 2. So far, 14 Coloradans have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.