Army Reserve Veteran From Erie Arrested For Participation In The Capitol Insurrection

Logan Grover of Erie, Colorado, first came to the FBI's attention about two weeks after the attack, when informants reported a Facebook post he made ahead of traveling to Washington, D.C.

According to the post, which the FBI included in its statement of fact about his arrest, Grover wrote, "If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than (sic) you cannot accept Biden as the new president — & neither can I."

Further in the post, Grover wrote this was his first protest and he wasn't sure what to do, concluding, "I have no interest in violence. Sadly I recognize that violence is highly likely. I am not certain what is going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here."

In the post, Grover mentions having fought for the country. A U.S. Army spokesperson confirmed that Grover spent a decade in the Army Reserve, leaving the service in 2011 as a Captain. He did a year-long deployment in Iraq, from February 2004 to February 2005.

An NPR analysis from late January found that a disproportionate number of those arrested for the insurrection are military veterans.

Law enforcement identified Grover in videos rioters took inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection, as well as from footage on Capitol police officers' body cameras.

FBI A screenshot from footage taken by a body camera worn by law enforcement officers responding to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Logan Grover of Erie was seen inside the Capitol Building in the footage.

He faces four counts related to unauthorized entry of the U.S. Capitol, including Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds and disorderly and Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority.

Grover was arrested on April 28, 2020.

The Justice Department site that tracks charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection lists Grover as the sixth person to be arrested in Colorado. A seventh Colorado man, Jeffrey Sabol, was arrested in New York.