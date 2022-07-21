More than 1,400 people are experiencing homelessness in El Paso County, according to new data

More people in El Paso County are experiencing chronic homelessness, but new shelter options have also helped unhoused people find places to spend the night.

According to the county’s annual “Point in Time” survey, the overall number of people experiencing homelessness went up to 1,443 people.

The survey found 396 people to be chronically homeless, meaning they have been without a home for 12 consecutive months or have had multiple bouts with homelessness in the past three years, and have a self-reported disabling condition. A majority of the chronically homeless population in the county did not have a safe and stable place to live.

However, 80 percent of the county's general homeless population, meaning those who did not fit the definition of chronically homeless, had adequate shelter through emergency shelters or transitional housing.

Evan Caster, with the Community Health Partnership in Colorado Springs, said that percentage is likely the result of an increased shelter-bed capacity for the individual adult population. "We have some excellent partners in this space who have been doing a lot of really good work,” he said. “A lot of the attention has gone to the individual adults, but we know there's tremendous need, especially among families and individual youth."