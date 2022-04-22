Colorado Springs is meeting many of its master planning goals, but housing affordability remains a challenge

During the last four years there’s been an increase in housing units, bike routes and household income in Colorado Springs, all goals the city is aiming for, according to the latest PlanCOS annual update. But its affordability goals aren’t being met.

Affordability indices for both homeownership and apartment rents are trending in the opposite direction than what the master plan calls for. These indices measure home prices and rents in relation to the area’s median income.



Housing density increased though, with new residential dwellings per acre going up from 8.97 to 12.35 between 2020 and 2021. And, for the first time since the 1980s, construction of multi-family units surpassed single-family units.