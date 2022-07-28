Wait times at Colorado abortion clinics hit 2 weeks as out-of-state patients strain system

Patients looking for an abortion appointment in Colorado should expect longer wait times due to surging demand, local providers and researchers say.

Waits are hovering around two weeks for most clinics — up from just seven days earlier this year, according to a recent survey of providers conducted by researchers at Middlebury College. Out-of-state patient demand is the main driver behind the jump, said Caitlin Myers, an economics professor who led the survey.

“[Demand] has only grown now that Roe has been reversed and no providers remain in Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma,” Myers said. “This strain is likely to grow even more if other western states including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming begin enforcing bans, as is widely expected.”

In most of the country, the median wait time for abortions before the overturning of Roe v. Wade was around five days. Colorado has a higher average due to its broad legal protections and proximity to a large number of states that have restricted the procedure, Myers said. Other western states that still allow abortions, such as New Mexico, have also seen wait times spike.