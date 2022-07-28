Colorado will recount the GOP primary for secretary of state as Tina Peters foots the bill

By Bente Birkeland
· Today, 6:35 pm
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters at the 2022 Colorado Republican State Assembly on April 9, 2022 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. She won a spot on the GOP primary ballot for Secretary of State there despite being under grand jury indictment felony indictment for alleged election security breaches, in a case overseen by a Republican prosecutor.

Colorado is moving forward with a recount for the GOP primary race for secretary of state after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters made the request and provided the money to pay for it.

Peters lost last month's Republican primary for Secretary of State by 88,000 votes. State rules say Peters is required to pay for the recount due to the size of the loss.

Peters submitted the required $256,000, and the Colorado Secretary of State said the recount would be complete Aug. 4.

"The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a discretionary statewide recount,” said a statement from the office Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold. 

Pam Anderson, the former clerk and recorder in Jefferson County, won the three way race. Political newcomer Mike O’Donnell narrowly got third.

Colorado is also moving ahead with a recount in Senate District 9 at the request of Lynda Zamora Wilson.

Three other candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks requested discretionary recounts but didn’t submit the necessary funds. 

Peters has made unsubstantiated claims over fraud in the 2020 presidential election the center of her campaign for office. She’s been indicted on ten counts for allegedly tampering with Mesa county’s election equipment, and for misconduct in her effort to uncover fraud last year. 

Her arraignment in that case is scheduled for Aug. 5. Peters has defended her actions and said she did nothing illegal, and was trying to increase public trust in elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

