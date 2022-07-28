Colorado will recount the GOP primary for secretary of state as Tina Peters foots the bill

Colorado is moving forward with a recount for the GOP primary race for secretary of state after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters made the request and provided the money to pay for it.

Peters lost last month's Republican primary for Secretary of State by 88,000 votes. State rules say Peters is required to pay for the recount due to the size of the loss.

Peters submitted the required $256,000, and the Colorado Secretary of State said the recount would be complete Aug. 4.