Coloradans are getting a letter from Gov. Polis with their TABOR refund checks, and the GOP is crying foul

Polis’ letter states in part “thanks to Colorado’s strong economic growth and our successful work to close special interest loopholes, we are able to put even more of your hard-earned money back in your pocket, and we’re doing it ahead of schedule.”

A spokesperson for Polis’ campaign said the complaint from the GOP is unfounded.

“Should we expect the Colorado GOP to file a complaint against Trump’s letters and checks too? Let’s get real here, this is all just baseless claims from the GOP and their MAGA candidate,” said spokesperson Amber Miller. “Truth is, the more Republicans are talking about the refunds and tax relief that Governor Polis is urgently delivering, the more they help us get the word out.”

And proving the complaint could be a challenge for the GOP, because the letter doesn’t explicitly mention the upcoming election or urge recipients to vote for him.

“I think that there's a difference between, ‘Has he violated a law?’ or ‘Has he done something that seems a little cynical, but not unlawful?’” said Mario Nicolais, an attorney who specializes in election law and primarily represents Republicans. He is not involved with any of the campaigns for governor.

Nicolais did note that the letter looks like a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook, but with a slight caveat: the former president actually put his name on the stimulus checks prior to the 2020 election.

“Who would've thought that Jared Polis would be taking campaign advice from Donald Trump, right?” Nicolais said.

But he said that sitting elected officials, such as the Governor, have leeway when it comes to communications that could be considered within the “regular course and scope” of their duties, which is what he expects Polis will argue.

Still Nicolais doesn’t think the checks are going to make much of a difference in determining whether someone votes for Polis or his Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl. Instead he said the letter and the complaint show that in a political year both sides will try to use whatever they can to gain a slight edge.

“This is why people get so upset about, kind of politics as usual.”