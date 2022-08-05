Joe O’Dea says he hopes Trump doesn’t run for President

The O’Dea campaign did not respond to questions about the comment or if he’d vote for Trump if he is the nominee.

Still, the comments are the latest step that O’Dea, who has positioned himself as a more centrist candidate, has taken to appeal to a broad swath of voters in a state that President Joe Biden won by double digits. Coloradans last elected a Republican to the Senate in 2014.

While it might seem like an about face to some Republican voters, however, O’Dea’s campaign manger Zach Roday said on Twitter that it shows O’Dea’s independent streak.

“Joe says what others want to say. That's what you get with a contractor - someone who tells it like it is,” Roday tweeted. “No political party will own [O’Dea]. He'll always put his country first.”

But if O’Dea is talking to show daylight between him and Trump, he continues to try and link Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet to Biden, who has seen low approval ratings as inflation reached record highs.

Just as Republican candidates are being asked about Trump in 2024, Democratic candidates are being asked if they will back Biden, who has indicated he will seek reelection, in 2024.