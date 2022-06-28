Joe O’Dea is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate

Businessman Joe O’Dea beat state Rep. Ron Hanks for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. O’Dea will face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet this fall.

O’Dea thanked his supporters, calling Tuesday “not such a good night to be a Democratic super PAC.” Hanks was buoyed with an ad buy from a left-wing super PAC that touted Hanks’ conservative credentials. Mailers were also sent to Republican voters before the primary boosting Hanks, but did not include information required by the FEC on who was paying for and distributing the flier.

“And now we have it, the election Michael Bennet didn’t want,” O’Dea said.

He credited independents for his win, saying they showed up.

“They voted for me in this primary,” O’Dea said. “And we’re going to work hard to keep him in our coalition this fall.”

While Colorado has tilted blue in recent elections, O’Dea is considered by many in the Republican establishment to be the candidate who has the greatest chance of besting Bennet in November.

O’Dea has made kitchen table issues like inflation and crime the bedrock of his campaign, unlike Hanks who focused on issues important to the base, such as election security.