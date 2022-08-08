El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy killed while responding to Southern Colorado shooting

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday while responding to a shooting in Southern Colorado, authorities said.

Deputy Andrew Peery, a decorated member of the SWAT team, was killed, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Elder said that Peery and another deputy along with a police officer from the city of Fountain arrived at a home where a shooting was reported in the Security-Widefield area near Colorado Springs and were immediately met with gunfire. The officers shot back at least one time, he said.