El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy killed while responding to Southern Colorado shooting
A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday while responding to a shooting in Southern Colorado, authorities said.
Deputy Andrew Peery, a decorated member of the SWAT team, was killed, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Elder said that Peery and another deputy along with a police officer from the city of Fountain arrived at a home where a shooting was reported in the Security-Widefield area near Colorado Springs and were immediately met with gunfire. The officers shot back at least one time, he said.
The sheriff's office said they were looking for a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting. He was later found dead, but authorities have not announced a cause of death.
Gov. Jared Polis released a statement Sunday night expressing his condolences.
“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” he said.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!