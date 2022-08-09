An initiative that would have restricted abortion access will not be on Colorado’s November ballot

An initiative aiming to make abortion illegal in nearly all circumstances will not be on Colorado’s ballot.

Organizers said they did not collect the required number of signatures by the state’s deadline on Monday. Initiative 56 would have put the national debate over abortion front and center in the fall election and could have generated consequences far beyond the state’s borders — Colorado is becoming an island for abortion access.

Though proponents declined to release the number of signatures they collected, the initiative raised little money and instead depended on the efforts of more than 400 volunteers across Colorado.

“We have met amazing people during this process who wanted to protect the lives of children and women in our state,” said organizer Faye Barnhart. “... I see this as a beginning — we’re going to continue to educate the state.”

The initiative would have made abortion illegal except in cases of ectopic pregnancies or the health of the child or pregnant person.

At least five states — a record number, according to Vox — have ballot measures related to abortion this year, some to restrict the procedure and others to cement the right to it. Last week, Kansans voted in a landslide to keep abortion protections in the state constitution.

Abortion is a top issue for voters

Ahead of the fall election, CPR News is speaking with a wide range of voters around the state and has encountered many who say abortion is a top issue they want to hear candidates talk about.

“It's terrifying that I was born in the ‘80s, and something that happened before I was born is now being taken away from us,” said Katie Metz of Larimer County. “It’s something that my future kids will have to worry about, that my nieces will have to worry about.”

Data from the primary could indicate that women of reproductive age were especially motivated to vote Democratic — 900 women ages 24 to 34 cast in-person Democratic ballots, outpacing men of that age group by hundreds of ballots on both sides of the aisle.

CU Boulder political science professor Michaele Ferguson said that those in-person votes demonstrated a high level of enthusiasm, since Democratic primaries were mostly uncontested. People who vote in-person may want to make a statement, she said — or may decide last minute to vote.