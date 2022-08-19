Colorado man sentenced to 45 days in prison for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection

Another man with Colorado connections is heading to prison for his role in the Jan. 6th riot.

Daniel Micheal Morrissey was handed a 45-day sentence and three years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. He must also pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Authorities built their case around photos and videos Morrissey texted to a former co-worker of himself inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot. When another co-worker saw the messages, they contacted the FBI, according to court documents.