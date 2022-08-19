Colorado man sentenced to 45 days in prison for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection
Another man with Colorado connections is heading to prison for his role in the Jan. 6th riot.
Daniel Micheal Morrissey was handed a 45-day sentence and three years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. He must also pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution.
Authorities built their case around photos and videos Morrissey texted to a former co-worker of himself inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot. When another co-worker saw the messages, they contacted the FBI, according to court documents.
Morrisey was arrested in Denver last November. The charging documents do not contain much personal information about him and it is unclear if he is currently a resident of Colorado.
Morrisey was originally charged with one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, one count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Those charges carried a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
Morrisey pled guilty in February to a single charge of demonstrating on Capitol grounds and the other three charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Fifteen arrests have been made in Colorado in connection with the insurrection. Of those cases, six have pled guilty and four of them have now been sentenced.
