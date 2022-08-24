Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs launches a giraffe care and conservation program

Over 200 giraffes have been born at the zoo in Colorado Springs, and it currently has 17 giraffes in its herd. According to officials, this makes it one of the largest herds in North America.

Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo The logo for the new giraffe care center.

Amy Schilz is the senior animal behaviorist at the zoo. She said that due to the herds' large size, people come from abroad to study it.

“We have people come from all over the world every year to learn from our herd, and then take that information back home to work with their giraffes to improve their knowledge and understanding with their own animals,” she said.

Schilz said the program hopes to better connect experts to where they are needed most.

“Our goal is not to necessarily be the experts but to know who all the experts are,” she said. “When people call us we can put them in contact with other people that might have different skill sets or resources.”